Colorado Springs briefly on Accident Alert Status Monday due to snowy conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced it was on Accident Alert Status due to snowy conditions in the area.

At 8:13 a.m., the CSPD posted on Twitter saying, "Due to current weather conditions CSPD is now on accident alert status."

Drivers were asked to cold report if involved in a traffic accident without a fatality, injury requiring medical attention, one of the drivers appearing to be under the influence, both drivers have a license, registration, insurance information, and no public property damage happens.

At 12:56 p.m., CSPD announced the department was no longer on accident alert status.

