Manitou Springs School District parts ways with superintendent

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Following a special board meeting on Friday night, KRDO has learned the Manitou Springs School District and its superintendent are parting ways.

Dr. Elizabeth Domangue had been with the school district since 2019. The district confirmed the separation with KRDO on Saturday.

Manitou Springs School District Board of Education President Natalie Johnson issued the following statement to KRDO, saying the separation was mutual, and that Domangue will help the district with the transition through the summer.

Just to reiterate, Dr. Domangue and all the board members unanimously, mutually, and amicably agreed to this decision, and she agreed to support the district, as needed, during the transition until June 30th. We look forward to building on Dr. Domangue’s successes as we take Manitou Springs forward to its next chapter. We will keep the community, staff, and families informed every step of the way. Natalie Johnson, Manitou Springs School District Board of Education President

The move comes as the district is dealing with significant staff turnover in recent years.

In a 13 Investigates report in October, students and parents voiced concern about staff exiting the district. Data shared at a school board meeting, and obtained through the Colorado Opens Record Act, showed there was a 24% teacher turnover rate in the district in 2021. That number stayed roughly the same in 2022 with a 23% turnover rate.

Those numbers were considerably higher compared to 2019 and 2020 teacher turnover was at 8%, one of the lowest turnover rates in all El Paso County school districts.

This is a developing story, check back here for further updates.