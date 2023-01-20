The Denver police department has a new “transparency and performance” online dashboard.

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denver police just took a big step toward building trust with their community and providing transparency to the public.

Yesterday, they published a new online dashboard detailing internal affairs investigations, officer-involved critical incidents, and calls for service and response time trends.

It's listed under the "transparency and performance" tab on the Denver police department's homepage.

Denver police chief, Ron Thomas, says that some of this information will soon be required to be provided to the public, and they wanted to get ahead of that law.

The department plans to add two more dashboards soon: one for its strategic objectives, and one for its use of force incidents.