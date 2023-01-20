Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 5:50 AM
Published 5:49 AM

The Denver police department has a new “transparency and performance” online dashboard.

MGN

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denver police just took a big step toward building trust with their community and providing transparency to the public.

Yesterday, they published a new online dashboard detailing internal affairs investigations, officer-involved critical incidents, and calls for service and response time trends.

It's listed under the "transparency and performance" tab on the Denver police department's homepage.

Denver police chief, Ron Thomas, says that some of this information will soon be required to be provided to the public, and they wanted to get ahead of that law.

The department plans to add two more dashboards soon: one for its strategic objectives, and one for its use of force incidents.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content