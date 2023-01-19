Fountain police arrest car-jacking suspect

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- On January 17th, 2023, Fountain police officers responded to a Wal-Mart for a report that an individual was threatening others in the area.

When officers arrived, the reported individual and another person associated with them were observed entering a vehicle that was stopped on South Highway 85. When officers initiated a traffic contact, the driver was forced out by one of the suspects who had just entered the vehicle.

The suspect got into the driver's seat and sped off at an extremely high rate of speed.

The car thief was identified as 25-year-old Stephano Gutierrez. Stephano had active warrants for Motor Vehicle Theft and Parole Violation.

On January 19, 2023, the stolen vehicle was located and recovered by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), in the area Santa Fe Drive in Colorado Springs.

At approximately 12:30 PM, members of the Fountain Police Department’s D.I.C.E. Team were in the area of Santa Fe Drive in Colorado Springs and observed Stephano in the area.

After a brief foot chase through a wooded creek area, Stephano was arrested.

Stephano’s criminal history shows prior felony convictions for Robbery, Controlled Substance Possession and Criminal Impersonation. He also had prior incarceration in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Stephano was booked into the El Paso County Jail on his two active warrants and the following new charges: Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft.