Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:11 AM

FBI asking for public’s help identifying arson suspects; reward increased

MGN

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The FBI is asking the public to help identify the individual(s) responsible for a series of attacks and threats targeting reproductive health service facilities across the country, including an arson fire at Life Choices in Longmont. 

As part of a national awareness effort, the FBI is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes.

According to the FBI, FBI Denver is assisting the Longmont Police Department, which remains the lead agency in the Life Choices arson investigation. 

The FBI says that the cases represent arsons across the country's reproductive health care facilities between March 2022 and July 2022 with similar fact patterns.

The FBI says that they are seeking the public’s assistance now because law enforcement has not been able to collect sufficient evidence to identify and arrest the responsible parties. At this time, the FBI does not have information linking the targeted locations to a particular subject. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content