Colorado Springs Utilities responding to an electrical outage; 2,500 impacted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) tweeted that crews are responding to an electric outage in the southwest part of town affecting approx. 2,500 customers.

According to CSU, the cause is a vehicle accident involving electric poles.

CSU says that traffic may be affected on S. Nevada and is asking people to find alternate routes.

