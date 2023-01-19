Colorado Springs Utilities responding to an electrical outage; 2,500 impacted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) tweeted that crews are responding to an electric outage in the southwest part of town affecting approx. 2,500 customers.
According to CSU, the cause is a vehicle accident involving electric poles.
CSU says that traffic may be affected on S. Nevada and is asking people to find alternate routes.
Crews are responding to an electric outage in the southwest part of town affecting approx. 2,500 customers. The cause is a vehicle accident involving electric poles. Traffic may be affected on S. Nevada. Please find alt routes & drive slowly. For updates: https://t.co/DTg0Tyy1Zi pic.twitter.com/eDZnBEYvKs— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) January 19, 2023