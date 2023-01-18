Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Spotty snow showers linger across Monument, Black Forest & Palmer Divide

KRDO

TODAY: Cloudy and cold with temps in the 20's and 30's. Spotty snow showers will linger across Monument, Black Forest and the Palmer Divide (heavy at times) through the afternoon. Off and on snow bands also possible along the Arkansas river valley through the evening.

EXTENDED:  Partial clearing Wed night with overnight lows in the teens. Thursday will feature cloudy skies and cold temps in the 20's and 30's before our next chance of snow arrives Thursday night-Frida

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

