Record number of firearms found at Denver International Airport security checkpoints in 2022

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Denver International Airport (DEN) recovered a record number of firearms found at security checkpoints in 2022.

TSA officers discovered 156 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, setting a new record for firearm finds at DEN’s three security checkpoints.

According to the TSA, the firearms were discovered during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on property.

DEN ranks seventh nationally for the number of firearm discoveries by TSA officers in 2022. In 2021, the TSA found 141 firearms.

“TSA at DEN has the distinction of being in the Top 10 nationally for the number of firearms brought by departing travelers to the security checkpoint. This is not the type of recognition we are seeking,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau in a press release. “I am asking all travelers to do better this year by checking the contents of carry-on luggage before coming to the airport and packing firearms properly for transport on a commercial aircraft. For those who choose not to follow the rules, you will have contact with airport law enforcement and face a stiff civil penalty.”

TSA

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list with 448 firearm discoveries, the most ever recorded at any airport since the inception of the TSA.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport came in second with 385 followed by Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 298; Nashville International Airport with 213 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with 196. Orlando International Airport; Austin-Bergstrom International Airport; Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Tampa International Airport round out the top ten.

According to the officials, the TSA detected one firearm for every 116,394 travelers screened. At DEN, agents discovered firearms on carry-on luggage at a rate of 7.3 firearms per million passengers screened. That translates to a rate of one firearm for every 137,175 travelers screened.

At DEN, TSA officers screened nearly 21.4 million departing passengers and crew in 2022, making it the tenth business airport for TSA security checkpoint screening operations.

According to the TSA, when officers discover a firearm through the X-ray screen, the local airport law enforcement agency is notified and responds to the security checkpoint. What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to the discretion of the airport law enforcement agency.

However, the TSA can levy a civil penalty against the traveler for bringing a firearm in carry-on luggage. When determining the civil penalty amount, the TSA considers whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, the TSA said firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage. People who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time.

TSA has additional traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition that can be found here. A full summary of TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items is also available.

The TSA asks travelers to be aware of the contents of their carry-on bags before coming to the security checkpoint. TSA has multiple resources available to passengers to help them determine whether an item is permitted in carry-on baggage, checked baggage, or not at all.