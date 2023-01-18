El Paso County office hours normal Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County administrative office, elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies will be open during normal business hours Wednesday, Jan. 18.

This comes despite an overnight snowstorm that's blanketed much of the Pikes Peak Area with snow.

According to a press release, the normal schedule applies to all El Paso County administrative elected official offices and affiliated agencies, like the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, and the CSU Extension.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office, however, is operating on a two-hour delay. Employees working remotely should proceed as normal.

