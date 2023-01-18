Colorado Springs Police on accident alert status for overnight snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to the overnight snowstorm hitting the Pikes Peak Area, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced it was on Accident Alert Status.

The department announced the Accident Alert Status at 5 p.m. Tuesday due to road conditions. Until said otherwise, drivers are asked to cold report if involved in a traffic accident without a fatality, injury requiring medical attention, one of the drivers appearing to be under the influence, both drivers have a license, registration, insurance information, and no public property damage happens.

Below is the full statement released by CSPD:

The Colorado Springs Police Department is on Accident Alert status as of 01/17/2023 at 17:00 hours due to road conditions. Drivers are reminded if they are involved in a traffic accident with no fatality or injury requiring medical attention, no driver involved is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, all drivers are present with license, registration and insurance information, and no damage to public property such as a street sign or utility pole has occurred, drivers should exchange their information and follow the procedure for completing a counter (cold) report. When damage to any vehicle requires a wrecker, a counter report can still be made providing the previous criteria is met. Drivers can either pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations or they can go on line at cspd.coloradosprings.gov, go to the CSPD homepage and select “report a minor traffic accident” for instructions. Drivers should also be reminded to take the appropriate steps to avoid being involved in a traffic accident during adverse weather and road conditions. Drivers should check road and travel conditions before heading out and leave more time to get to their destination. Drivers need to travel at a safe speed for the conditions and leave an increased and safe following distance from the vehicle in front of them. Drivers should use streets and roadways less hazardous in winter driving conditions. Drivers also need to remove snow and ice obstructing their vision and have adequate snow tires on their vehicles.

To cold report, click here.