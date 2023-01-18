Colorado Springs Police hold 4th Annual Valentine’s Card Contest for children to enter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced it's now accepting submissions for its 4th Annual Valentine's Day Contest.

From Jan. 18 through Feb. 6, children between three and ten can send in a homemade Valentine's Day Card for the chance to win a large plush donut.

CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez will choose the top three cards. Those cards will then be shared on social media for the community to vote on the winner.

All of the submitted cards will be handed out to CSPD officers around the city.

How to Submit a Valentine’s Day Card

Address your homemade cards to “The Community Relations Unit” and drop them off or mail them to the Police Operations Center, located at 705 South Nevada Avenue.

People can also drop cards off at the nearest substation. Be sure to include the child's name and age, along with a parent or guardian’s name and phone number. The contest will run from January 18, 2023, to February 6, 2023.

Timeline:

January 18, 2023, CSPD begins accepting submissions

February 6, 2023, Chief Vasquez selects the top three cards

February 8, 2023, The top three cards are put on social media for community voting

February 10, 2023, Community voting on social media ends

February 14, 2023, Winner is announced