today at 6:32 AM
2,000+ temporarily without power in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Utilities electrical outage map, more than 2,000 customers were without power south of the Colorado Springs Airport.

At 5:10 a.m., the utility company reported 2,047 customers were affected. Below is a look at a map of the affected area:

Outage map as of 5:50 a.m.

According to Springs Utilities, the outage is expected to be resolved by 9:40 a.m.

However, by 6:20 a.m., the active electric outages reported there were no more customers affected by an outage.

To track Colorado Springs Utilities outages, click here.

To report any other outages across Southern Colorado, click here.

