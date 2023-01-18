2,000+ temporarily without power in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Utilities electrical outage map, more than 2,000 customers were without power south of the Colorado Springs Airport.

At 5:10 a.m., the utility company reported 2,047 customers were affected. Below is a look at a map of the affected area:

Outage map as of 5:50 a.m.

According to Springs Utilities, the outage is expected to be resolved by 9:40 a.m.

However, by 6:20 a.m., the active electric outages reported there were no more customers affected by an outage.

