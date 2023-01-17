Skip to Content
State government offices across Colorado will be closed Wednesday due to weather

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis' office issued a release Tuesday night announcing that State of Colorado government offices will be closed across the state Wednesday, Jan. 18 due to extreme weather conditions.

The release said state facilities essential to public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules and “essential personnel” must report to work at their normal scheduled time.

The Colorado Judicial Branch posts its own information regarding closures and delays related to Colorado’s courthouses and probation offices. Visit www.courts.state.co.us for current information related to courts and probation. The Colorado General Assembly posts daily schedules at www.leg.colorado.gov.

