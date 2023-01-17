Governor Polis delivers 2023 State of the State Address

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Jan. 10, Governor Jared Polis was sworn in for his second four-year term as governor of Colorado. Tuesday, he delivered the 2023 State of the State.

The speech began at 11 a.m. from the House chamber of the Colorado Capitol and will be live-streamed below:

According to 9News, he's expected to address key issues and further lay out his priorities over the coming year to the state legislature like crime rates, universal preschool, and saving money.

At his inauguration, Gov. Polis spoke about some of the issues he will be focusing on in his next term. Including practical solutions to the rising cost of living, creating safe communities with good schools, and affordable access to health care.

Gov. Polis also discussed making Colorado operate on 100% renewable energy by 2040 while lowering consumer rates.