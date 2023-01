DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Last week, Polis was sworn in for his second four-year term as governor of Colorado. Today, he will address the state for the fifth time.

The speech will begin at 11 A.M. and be live-streamed on the governor's Facebook page.

According to Denver's 9News, he's expected to address key issues like crime rates, universal preschool, and saving money.