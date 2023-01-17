Skip to Content
Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon on the east side of the city.

According to the CSFD, the fire is in the 2700 block of N. Prospect St.

Engine 10 at the scene reported smoke coming from a detached garage.

This is a developing story.

