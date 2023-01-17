Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:34 AM

Construction will cause detours on Black Forest Road until March

City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Utilities work and corridor widening will close Vollmer Road between Black Forest Road and Forest Meadows Avenue.

The general public will be detoured north on Black Forest Road - and around Cowpoke Road. Truck traffic will be detoured east on Woodmen Road, then north on Marksheffle and Cowpoke Road.

Mountain View Electric and Colorado Springs Utilities workers will be working to complete essential work on their respective underground utility infrastructure. Choosing to keep the intersection open would require months of impact, according to the city of Colorado Springs.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content