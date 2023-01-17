Construction will cause detours on Black Forest Road until March

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Utilities work and corridor widening will close Vollmer Road between Black Forest Road and Forest Meadows Avenue.

The general public will be detoured north on Black Forest Road - and around Cowpoke Road. Truck traffic will be detoured east on Woodmen Road, then north on Marksheffle and Cowpoke Road.

Mountain View Electric and Colorado Springs Utilities workers will be working to complete essential work on their respective underground utility infrastructure. Choosing to keep the intersection open would require months of impact, according to the city of Colorado Springs.