Colorado State Patrol tells drivers to prepare for upcoming snowstorm

COLORADO (KRDO) -- With much of the Front Range expected to be hit by multiple snowstorms this week, Colorado State Patrol is encouraging travelers to either stay home or prepare for possible poor road conditions.

After 4 p.m. Tuesday, a heavy snowstorm is expected to move into the Pikes Peak Area and will continue overnight into Wednesday morning.

CSP advises, if possible, to avoid travel during inclement weather. However, staying home isn't always an option for most people. If that's the case, CSP advises:

Ensuring tires have a minimum tread depth of 3/16”

Check windshield wipers, and replace them if needed

Fill washer fluid

Check the battery and ensure all vehicle systems are working properly

AWD or 4x4 vehicles would be best, consider including tire chains or other alternative traction devices

Commercial vehicles should be ready with chains

Electric and Hybrid Vehicles - charge up as cold temperatures drain batteries

CSP also tells people to stay in their vehicle if they get stranded and put bright markers on the antenna or the window.

Troopers also say to bring extra clothing, snow boots, blankets, food, a portable power bank or charger for your phone, and water if you need to shelter in your vehicle for some time.

CSP also tells drivers to be aware of the changing conditions and take a slow, cautious approach. Look for plows and keep your distance as they do a very important job for our communities.

Stay alert for first responders working in these conditions or stranded motorists. Slow and cautious driving is always the best option in winter weather.

Additional Winter Driving Tips