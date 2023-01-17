Colorado Springs Utilities offers safety tips ahead of winter storms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first of multiple winter storms over the next week is set to move into Colorado Tuesday night, bringing with it a wide range of snowfall amounts for different parts of the state.

KRDO meteorologists are predicting 2 - 5 inches of snow for the Colorado Springs area with this storm. Two additional winter storms are also expected to impact the area by next Monday. Strong winds are also possible with these storms.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says they are prepared for these events but outages to service are possible.

The utility says they have electric crews ready to roll, 24/7 if there is an emergency, but encourages customers who have needs requiring electricity to seek shelter with friends or neighbors if they lose power during a storm.

CSU offers the following tips to stay safe and warm during a winter storm:

Report downed power lines at (719) 448-4800. Never attempt to remove lines yourself

Report and track electric outages using our online outage map

Do not use ovens, stoves, or camping stoves for heat to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

Clear snow and ice from your natural gas meter to keep it running efficiently. Gently brush the snow off with your hands, broom, or brush. Do not kick it or hit it with a shovel, as this could damage the meter.

If your mast becomes loose, bent, or damaged, contact an electrician for repairs. Do not touch the mast. If an outage occurs, your mast must be in working order before we can safely restore power to your home.

More safety tips and efficiency information are available at csu.org.