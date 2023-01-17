Colorado Springs Police: Suspects with multiple felony warrants arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were arrested after a citizen reported them in connection to catalytic converter thefts.

Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for service regarding the theft of catalytic converters around 11:50 a.m. The citizen told police the suspects were in a parked RV in the 1500 block of N. Walnut St.

CSPD said fugitive detectives recognized the suspects, who both had multiple felony warrants for their arrest.

Detectives responded to the scene and saw a man and woman, identified as Darlene Griffith, near the RV. According to CSPD, Griffith had warrants for her arrest related to an illegal discharge of a firearm that happened last week.

CSPD said Griffith entered a white SUV, and investigators followed her into the area of 19th St. and Uintah St. She was taken into custody.

Back at the RV, detectives determined Griffith's boyfriend, Aaron Miller, was still inside.

Investigators tried contacting him, but Miller fled from El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies. He refused to follow orders to exit the RV.

After a search warrant was obtained for the RV, TEU officers sent chemical munitions into the RV. According to police, that "motivated" Miller to exit the RV. He was taken into custody.