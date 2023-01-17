Colorado Springs Police recover stolen property while searching for wanted suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While arresting a wanted suspect, police uncovered stolen property, vehicles, and evidence of fraud.

Monday at 10:37 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd. to contact a wanted suspect, identified as Adam VanMeter. At the scene, officers found a stolen trailer in the driveway.

According to police, the man was taken into custody while leaving a house in the area. He was then taken to the El Paso County Jail.

CSPD said VanMeter was wanted for Stalking.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found two other wanted female parties hiding inside the house. VanMeter initially told police no one else was on the property. According to CSPD, they were arrested for traffic related warrants.

The investigation led to officers finding two stolen excavators, a stolen truck, and an additional stolen trailer. Police also found evidence involving fraud inside the house.