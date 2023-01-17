Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, following Governor Polis's State of the State, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers joined two other mayors in a call for changes to address a reported statewide rise in crime.

An open letter signed by Suthers, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, touches on the rise in auto thefts, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and ghost guns.

While 2022 data has not been released, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reports there were 23,484 violent crime incidents, and 27,708 offenses reported in Colorado by 235 law enforcement agencies that submitted National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data in 2021.

Comparatively, the FBI found in 2020 there were 20,829 all violent crime incidents, and 24,470 offenses reported in Colorado by 225 law enforcement agencies that submitted NIBRS data.

However, it is worth noting not all Colorado law enforcement agencies submitted data for 2020 or 2021. Additionally, ten fewer agencies reported crimes in 2020 compared to 2021.

In the letter, the mayors asked legislators to reinstate the crime of possession of a weapon by a previous offender for "car thieves and drug dealers."

We should be deterring unlawful weapon possession by prior felons. Someone convicted of felony car theft or drug dealing can’t legally pass a background check, so they should be sanctioned for possessing a weapon. Further, all possession of a weapon by previous offender crimes should be a class four felony.

The letter also accuses current Colorado laws of not addressing the problem of people finding a way around background checks by purchasing nonserialized firearms - known as ghost guns - or unassembled parts.

The letter also addresses concerns surrounding juveniles and asks the state to raise the cap for juvenile detention beds in Colorado. The letter asks the bed cap be raised to at least 350.

There are now only 215 detention beds for juveniles in the entire state. The result is that juveniles who commit violent offenses or who are a danger to themselves are often discharged into an unsafe situation that seriously jeopardizes their safety and public safety.

The letter ends by saying the mayors "look forward" to working with "state counterparts to address Colorado’s crime rates in a meaningful way."

Read the full letter below: