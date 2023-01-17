Colorado Champions: Life on the ranch for Sam Baker after historic rope ascent of El Capitan

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) -- History has been made and now Sam Baker is back to being a kid, going to school and enjoying life on the ranch with his family.

This, after he accomplished a rope ascent up El Capitan in Yosemite National Park with his dad Joe. He now holds the title of being the youngest person to ever do this.

"You don't realize this when you look at El Capitan, but the entire top is overhanging and so each time you're clipped to these two bolt anchors and then above you the rope it hooks again but because it is overhanging, when you un-clip from that anchor you're at you literally swing out into space, it's like un docking yourself," says Joe Baker, Sam's dad. "Every time you do it you feel it in your chest and it feels like you are hanging above eternity."

From climbing, to go-karts and chasing around the chickens, Sam is always enjoying life's many adventures.

The second grader is looking forward to climbing in Switzerland this summer with his family. And Joe is challenging Sam to reach towards one day delivering his very own Ted Talk.