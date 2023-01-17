Applications open for Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office scholarship award

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As it does every year, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is making an investment in Pueblo's youth.

The application period is now open for the office's annual scholarship award.

One student will be chosen to receive a $1,000 scholarship. Any student is eligible. The scholarship does not have to go towards a law enforcement degree. All college-bound students who are permanent residents of Pueblo County are eligible.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 24

Learn more about the scholarship program at: https://www.pueblosheriff.com/DocumentCenter/View/2274/Sheriff-Announces-Scholarship-Program?bidId=