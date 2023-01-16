Volunteers participate in MLK Day of Service with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy, Care and Share Food Bank is hosting an opportunity for members of the community to help others in need.

Throughout Monday's Annual MLK Day of Service, the food bank will host 75 volunteers at the Colorado Springs and Pueblo Distribution Centers.

According to Care and Share, individuals, families, and volunteer groups will help sort and pack thousands of pounds of food. The food will then be distributed to partner food pantries, meal sites, and direct services across Southern Colorado.

The scheduled volunteers will be on-site at Care and Share's Colorado Springs Distribution Center at 2605 Preamble Point from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and then again from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information on volunteer opportunities with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, click here.