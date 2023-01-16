Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should expect delays while crews work on installing new water lines underground throughout the city.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Hancock Ave. will be closed between Costilla and Cimarron begins Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to last through Thursday, Jan. 19.

CSU

There will be detours in place.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, crews will also close the entire intersection of Tejon and Costilla streets due to a natural gas project. That intersection is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

CSU

Drivers are asked to go slow and be careful of workers and heavy equipment.