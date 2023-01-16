Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
today at 11:38 AM
Published 11:44 AM

Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should expect delays while crews work on installing new water lines underground throughout the city.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Hancock Ave. will be closed between Costilla and Cimarron begins Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to last through Thursday, Jan. 19.

CSU

There will be detours in place.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, crews will also close the entire intersection of Tejon and Costilla streets due to a natural gas project. That intersection is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

CSU

Drivers are asked to go slow and be careful of workers and heavy equipment.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content