El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy

EPCSO

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since the weekend

According to the sheriff's office, Edgar was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

He left his home, located off Sullivan Circle in Security, by foot.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, jeans, and black shoes.

Deputies say he may have been picked up by some friends on their way to Denver.

Below are photos of Edgar released by the sheriff's office.

If you have any information, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

