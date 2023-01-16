Dangerous pressure ridges, unstable ice conditions reported at Eleven Mile State Park

LAKE GEORGE, Colo (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning anglers of potentially life-threatening ice conditions at Eleven Mile State Park, just west of Florissant.

According to CPW, the popular fishing spot is experiencing unprecedented and dangerous pressure ridges. The department first announced the dangerous conditions on Jan 13.

CPW said pressure ridges are caused by ice sheets colliding, like tectonic plates, driven by winds and temperature changes. The part of the ridge that remains above the surface after the collision is the "keel." CPW reports the reservoir keels have been thin, and depth is harder to detect from the surface.

Park rangers estimate the most unstable ice conditions are by Witcher's Cove and Coyote Ridge. Several people have already fallen through the ice, however, there haven't been any reported injuries so far.

CPW said ice anglers are at particular risk. If anglers choose to fish in huts, at least two anglers in a hut are recommended.

“Anglers should go out in pairs for safety," said Eleven Mile State Park Manager Darcy Mount in a press release. "If you’re alone in a hut, our rescuers can’t see inside and you’ll have to self-rescue. These conditions are very dangerous.”

Anglers are also asked to call the Eleven Mile State Park Office to get the latest before heading out due to the rapidly changing conditions. The park’s website and Facebook page are also updated frequently.

