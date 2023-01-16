Colorado Springs’ Rocky Mountain Brewery closing its doors next month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain Brewery, a popular brewery on Colorado Springs' east side is closing its doors after nearly 15 years in business.

A statement from the brewery released on Facebook said their last day in business will be Feb. 4. The current owners said a new brewery is not moving into the space but they do not know the full plans of the new building owners.

The current owners have "a few events planned" for the final days. They said they will no longer be filing growlers as they do not want to run low on anything during the final days of business.