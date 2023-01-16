Canon City police attempting to identify theft suspects from multiple crimes
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying three theft suspects involved in three different crimes.
According to the CCPD, the man seen above is a suspect in a reported theft of money from the Hampton Inn in Canon City on New Year's Eve.
The CCPD said the woman seen below is a suspect in a theft from a neighborhood in Canon City.
The individual seen below is a suspect in a theft from a Loaf N Jug in Canon City.
No further information on any of these crimes is available at this time.
If you recognize any of these people, contact the CCPD at (719) 276-5600.