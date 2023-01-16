Canon City police attempting to identify theft suspects from multiple crimes

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying three theft suspects involved in three different crimes.

This man is a suspect in a theft of money form the Hampton Inn

According to the CCPD, the man seen above is a suspect in a reported theft of money from the Hampton Inn in Canon City on New Year's Eve.

The CCPD said the woman seen below is a suspect in a theft from a neighborhood in Canon City.

This woman is a suspect in a theft from a neighborhood in Canon City.

The individual seen below is a suspect in a theft from a Loaf N Jug in Canon City.

No further information on any of these crimes is available at this time.

This individual is a suspect in a theft at a Loaf N Jug in Canon City.

If you recognize any of these people, contact the CCPD at (719) 276-5600.