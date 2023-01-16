Cannabis sales in Colorado are falling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report from the Colorado Department of Revenue, the state lost almost $100,000,00 in cannabis tax revenue from 2021 to 2022.

In November of 2022, there was $130 million in marijuana sales. That's almost 22% down from the $158 million in November of 2021. In particular, medical marijuana sales dropped 39% in that same timeframe.

The Marijuana Industry group blames unregulated, online markets. They say that high taxes and harsh regulations make it hard for consumers to buy their products in shops, while online spaces can offer the same product for much cheaper.