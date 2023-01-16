Avalanche Watch effective through Jan. 18 for the South San Mountains

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an Avalanche Watch effective through Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 12 a.m. for the South San Mountains.

The CAIC said "very dangerous avalanche conditions" are expected on Tuesday in that area. Traveling in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Avalanche Watch Jan. 16, 2023

According to the CAIC, people can easily trigger avalanches in fresh storm snow, and avalanches in storm snow could step down into larger and deeper avalanches.

CAIC reports there are dangerous avalanche conditions above, near, and below treelines Monday. For Tuesday, officials predict high, ver dangerous avalanche conditions above, near, and below treelines.

