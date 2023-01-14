Fort Carson soldiers involved in downtown Colorado Springs fight, one cut with knife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several Fort Carson soldiers were involved in a fight downtown early Saturday morning ending with one being severely cut by a knife, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened just before 1 a.m. near Pikes Peak and Cascade Avenues. Officers responded to a call for a physical fight and found several Fort Carson soldiers brawling.

CSPD said they found one man laying in the street with a severe cut to his arm, allegedly from a knife. He was taken to the hospital.

No suspects have been identified so far.