Colorado Springs Police: Teen dies after car crashes into a tree in December 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a teen was the victim in a single-vehicle crash involving a tree back in December.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to 1500 N. Nevada Ave. on reports of a crash on Dec. 28, 2022, at 2:15 a.m. At the scene, police found a vehicle on the east side of Nevada Ave. with extensive damage.

CSPD said the driver was out of the vehicle and officers found the passenger dead. The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as a 17-year-old girl from Colorado Springs.

Due to the victim being a juvenile, CSPD said their name won't be released.

An investigation determined the vehicle was driving southbound on Nevada Ave. when the driver lost control, veering off the road and crashing into a tree.

According to CSPD, speed is considered a factor in this investigation. No arrests have been made.