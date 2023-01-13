Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police responded to reports of a student possibly having a gun at a Colorado Springs high school. The investigation revealed the weapon in question was a BB gun.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a citizen contacted Mitchell High School staff around noon and said they saw four males handling, what they thought, was a handgun off campus during the school's lunch break.

The citizen showed a photo of the juveniles to staff. The School Resource Officer (SRO) Mitchell HS staff/security identified the four juvenile males and began removing them from class.

According to CSPD, one of the juveniles jumped a fence and ran to an apartment complex nearby on the corner of Galley Rd. and North Murray Blvd.

The student was later found by CSPD officers. Officers determined the juvenile had a black plastic BB gun with a red tip. The BB gun was found near the fence the juvenile jumped over.

According to CSPD, the investigation is continuing and charges are pending at this time.

CSPD said there is no threat to the school or the public.