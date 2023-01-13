Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash in December.

On Dec. 23, 2022, CSPD was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital.

However, CSPD said the pedestrian did not survive.

According to CSPD, the pedestrian was crossing S. Nevada Ave. in the midblock, not the crosswalk, when they were hit by the vehicle traveling northbound in the right lane. The driver stayed at the scene.

Friday, police identified the pedestrian as 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs.

Speed and impairment are not considered a factor in this crash. No arrests have been made at this time.