Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to two mobile homes on fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to two mobile homes that are on fire.

CSFD says that the was fire is in the area of 2825 Preakness Wy.

Two homes were effected but CSFD says that there are no injuries and that the fire has been knocked down.

