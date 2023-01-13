Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to two mobile homes on fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to two mobile homes that are on fire.
CSFD says that the was fire is in the area of 2825 Preakness Wy.
Two homes were effected but CSFD says that there are no injuries and that the fire has been knocked down.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2825 PREAKNESS WY. Engine 11 on scene reporting 2 mobile homes on fire— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 14, 2023