Colorado Springs breweries release new flavors of neighborhood brew event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The downtown breweries each have a unique lager to present at the event, starting this Saturday.

The new Neighborhood Passport Party is scheduled for February 18th at Red Swing Brewhouse. Starting this Saturday, each brewery will have free passports and will offer to stamp them if you order the individual "neighborhood brew." Each stamp makes you eligible for a $35 dollar gift package from each brewery - along with a grand prize pack that will be presented at the final party.

The participating breweries and beers include:

Bell Brothers Brewing - Black Lager with mulling spices and orange peel

Brass Brewing Co. - Baltic Porter

Local Relic Artisan Ales - Dopplebock with hops from their own hop cropping program

Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. - Dopplebock

Pikes Peak Brewing Co. @ the Lager House - Smoked Spruce Tip Amber Lager

Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. - Cottonwood SMoked Helles Lager

Red Swing Brewhouse - Schwartzbier Black Lager

Additionally, PikeRide, the local nonprofit e-bike share, is offering a coupon code -- CRAFTBEER -- for two electric bike trips, up to 30 minutes each.