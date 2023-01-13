Accused killer in Club Q mass shooting appears in court, faces additional charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The accused killer in the Club Q mass shooting appeared in court Friday at 2 p.m.

In a motions hearing, Fourth Judicial District Attorney revealed exhibits he plans to bring to trial. Allen told Judge Michael McHenry he will hand over the exhibits to the alleged shooter's defense team by February 3.

Included is surveillance video from inside and outside of Club Q as the alleged shooter parks their vehicle, walks into the business, and when they are apprehended. Allen said he also plans to show body-worn camera from the first police officer who arrived at the mass shooting scene.

Allen added he would provide a list of witnesses he plans to call before February 3.

The suspect's preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22. Their public defender argued that he needed more time to review the material from Allen and asked to push the preliminary hearing back.

McHenry pushed back, saying the defense team was developing a pattern of trying to prolong the process and said the preliminary hearing will still be held on Feb. 22.

Days before the suspect's court appearance, prosecutors filed additional charges against the suspect. A motion was filed with the court showing prosecutors are trying to add 12 more counts, including attempted murder and attempted assault with a deadly weapon.

This would bring the total number of charges to 315.