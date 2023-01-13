Skip to Content
28th Great Fruitcake Toss happening in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Fruitcakes will fly again in downtown Manitou Springs at the annual Great Fruitcake Toss.

This is the 28th year that the event is happening and will take place on January 28, 2023.

The event will take place in Manitou Springs at Memorial Park from 1-3 p.m.

A limited number of fruitcakes are available to adopt for $5 per cake, including four tickets to throw. If you received a fruitcake over the holidays, participants are encouraged to bring their own cake to toss.

Additional throws are available for $1 each, but entrants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Manitou Springs Community Pantry. Each canned item equals one event ticket, with a max of 10 tickets per family.

Outside cakes must weigh 1lb, be rectangular in shape, and contain glazed fruits, nuts, and flour. They cannot contain anything inedible.

Fruitcakes will not be taste tested, but fruitcakes must be visible and examined by the “Fruitcake Toss Tech Inspectors” upon arrival.

Events for all ages include hand toss distance, accuracy, basketcase, and balance.

More information can be found here.

