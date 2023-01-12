Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released more information on a barricaded suspects situation that happened Wednesday, including saying one of the suspects was connected to a serious crash in Colorado Springs.

According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez was wanted for several felony and misdemeanor charges. Those included Assault on a Peace Officer and Felony Eluding after fleeing from deputies and causing a head-on-crash on Powers Blvd. Kaufman-Magallanez also had a felony warrant for his arrest before this incident.

A warrant for his arrest was obtained on Jan. 4, 2023. The Metro Fugitive Unit, a joint task force between the EPCSO and the Colorado Springs Police Department) found Kaufman-Magallanez's home in the 600 block of Rowe Lane in Security-Widefield.

Just before noon Wednesday, deputies tried serving the warrant. The scene turned into a barricaded situation and the Sheriff's Office Tactical Support Group responded to the scene.

A shelter-in-place for nearby residents within a quarter of a mile was put into effect. Two nearby schools were also put on a secure perimeter.

After a couple of hours, the EPCSO said Kaufman-Magallanez surrendered without incident just after 2:15 p.m. At that time, other people in the home exited peacefully and were escorted from the area to safety.

During the negotiations, investigators learned another wanted felon was inside the home, 45-year-old Rosalind Baldursson.

After repeated attempts by negotiators to communicate with her to secure a peaceful surrender, the sheriff's office said she barricaded herself inside the home and refused to come out.

Just after 5 p.m., the EPCSO announced Baldursson was eventually found inside the home and taken into custody by SWAT. She was later booked into the El Paso County Jail on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Kaufman-Magallanez was also booked into the El Paso County Jail on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.