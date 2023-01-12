Man sentenced for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death

57-year-old Bruce Holder was sentenced to life in prison for the death of one man who ingested a fentanyl-laced pill, according to 9news in Denver.

Prosecutors say Holder and his family would regularly travel to Mexico, and had brought back more than 50,000 fentanyl-laced pills within the span of one year.

During the sentencing, Holder reportedly kept interrupting the proceedings - saying that he wanted to leave and that there was evidence that cleared his name.

Holder is the first man to be convicted by a jury for distributing fentanyl that resulted in death. Last week, Nathaniel Corser pleaded to the same charge - resulting in a 20-year prison sentence.