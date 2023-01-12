Hazmat situation at E. Garden of the Gods and Nevada Ave. after used oil spill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple crews responded to the area of E. Garden of the Gods and Nevada Ave. after a truck reportedly dropped gallons of used oil.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the hazmat situation involved 200 gallons of used oil.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said the hazmat situation has affected a sewer/drain in the area.

A KRDO crew at the scene was told two 200 gallons of orphan waste were found last night around 10 p.m. by the Streets Division.

When crews went to pick up the container, the machine they were using failed, causing the leak.

Two hundred gallons of used oil from a 500-gallon waste oil container fell into a storm drain. Some leaked into Monument Creek.

KRDO

According to the CSFD, the east and westbound Garden of the Gods went down to one lane. CSFD reported heavy traffic and asks drivers to avoid the area.

Drivers should expect first responders to be in the area for an extended time. There will be extensive testing done.

Anyone in the area who witnessed the incident, police ask to call the CSPD dispatch at 719-444-7000.

This is a developing story.