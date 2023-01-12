Fountain police arrest convicted felon in possession of large amounts of multiple drugs

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Santa Fe Ave and Alabama Ave. for expired registration.

FPD said that while talking to the driver, officers observed suspected methamphetamine in plain view and requested that the driver, identified as 32-year-old Anthony Van Cook-Mack, exit the vehicle. Cook-Mack instead put his vehicle into gear and drove away. A short distance away, he exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

FPD said Cook-Mack was then taken into custody a short time later without incident.

According to FPD, inside Cook-Mack's vehicle, officers discovered 3/4 of a pound of suspected meth, 250 fentanyl pills, 24 grams of suspected heroin, $1,000 in cash, and a handgun. They also found a handgun and his debit card in a yard he had run through.

FPD said Cook-Mack has previous felony convictions for Assault, ID Theft, Trespass, and Controlled Substances. He has also been previously sentenced to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Cook-Mack is facing charges of Special Offender (Drugs With Weapon), Distribution of Controlled I and II Substance, Distribution of Fentanyl, 2 Counts of POWPO, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass, Eluding, Expired Registration, and Drug Paraphernalia.