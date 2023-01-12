El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in identifying suspects

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects who were involved in an incident on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

According to the EPCSO, just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 10, deputies observed a grey BMW SUV parked in an industrial area of unincorporated El Paso County in Cimarron Hills, near Terminal Avenue and Ford Street. The vehicle did not have a license plate and was occupied by two adult men sleeping in the driver and front passenger seats. The deputies could see the man in the driver seat was wearing what appeared to be ballistic body armor. The deputies were in full uniform and operating marked Sheriff patrol vehicles.

EPCSO said that when the deputies attempted to contact the men in the vehicle, the driver immediately started the vehicle, drove forward through a chain link fence, and then through a business parking lot. This caused damage to both the fence and significant damage to the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the area.

Deputies initially pursued the vehicle but called off the pursuit after the suspect vehicle moved into the lane of oncoming traffic on Galley Rd., just west of Powers Blvd. The EPCSO said it was determined that pursuing would have presented too great of a danger to the public.

The images above are from a deputy's body camera and show the two suspects in the vehicle as well as the front side of the vehicle itself. The EPCSO said the vehicle will now have significant front-end damage.

If you recognize these men or know where this vehicle is located, call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or the non-emergency number at 719-390-5555.