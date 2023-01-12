Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion Dr.

CSPD said while stealing the vehicle, the juveniles hit the vehicle owner with their own car.

Officers found the vehicle near the Citadel Mall occupied by "what appeared to be very young juveniles."

According to CSPD, the suspects left the mall and officers tried stopping them in the 800 block of Sequoia Drive. That's when the juvenile behind the wheel hit a police vehicle.

Eventually, the two juveniles were taken into custody without further incident.

Despite being hit, CSPD said no citizens or officers were injured.