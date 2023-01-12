Colorado Springs college grads earn 80 percent more than high school grads, according to report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Smartest Dollar, college graduates in Colorado Springs earn 80 percent more on average than high school graduates in Colorado Springs.

According to Smartest Dollar, the data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau. To determine the locations with the largest educational wage gaps, researchers at Smartest Dollar calculated the educational wage gap as the percentage difference in median annual wages for college graduates (including advanced degree holders) and high school graduates only.

The analysis found that college graduates working full-time in the Colorado Springs metro area earn a median annual wage of $72,000, while full-time high school graduates earn a median of $40,000.

Below is a summary of the data from the report for the Colorado Springs metro area:

Educational wage gap: +80.0%

Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $72,000

Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $40,000

Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 47.7

For reference, these are the statistics for the entire United States, according to the report: