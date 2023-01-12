Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is accused of attempted murder and a woman remains in critical condition after a reported attack Tuesday.

On Jan. 10, a 911 caller reported someone was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley St. in Security-Widefield just after 10:30 a.m. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the caller said the suspect was the victim's adult son.

At the scene, deputies found a woman with severe injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As of Thursday, the EPCSO said she's still in critical condition.

Deputies at the scene detained the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Quinten Abeyta. The sheriff's office said Abeyta was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder. He was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail where he remains.

The name of the victim has not been released at the time.