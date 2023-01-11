Widespread Comcast outage in Pikes Peak Area caused by vandalism

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson with Comcast confirmed with KRDO that the regional widespread outage was caused by vandalism.

According to Comcast, someone cut an underground fiber line west of Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

Roughly 20,000 residents and businesses were impacted by the outage, including Manitou Springs School District 14 which had to cancel classes Wednesday.

According to Comcast, the general locations of outages are mostly homes and businesses west of Downtown Colorado Springs and I-25, near Garden of the Gods, Manitou Springs, and south towards the Broadmoor area.

Comcast told KRDO crews have been working on a fix. Additionally, the Colorado Springs Police Department was contacted regarding the incident.

The internet provider hopes to restore services by the end of the day.

At 3:55 p.m., Comcast told KRDO that full restoration is possible within the next two hours.