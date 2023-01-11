Water main break closes part of Jet Wing Dr. in Colorado Springs through Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A water main break has forced the closure of Jet Wing Dr. off S. Academy Blvd.

Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Utilities said Jet Wing Dr. between S. Academy Blvd. and Colony Hills Circle would be closed through Thursday while crews work to repair a water main break.

Below is a map of the closure:

According to the utility company, detours are in place. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution in the area.

No word on whether or not nearby buildings are affected, which include an apartment complex and a Colorado Springs Fire Station.