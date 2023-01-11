Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
today at 11:37 AM
Published 11:42 AM

Water main break closes part of Jet Wing Dr. in Colorado Springs through Thursday

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A water main break has forced the closure of Jet Wing Dr. off S. Academy Blvd.

Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Utilities said Jet Wing Dr. between S. Academy Blvd. and Colony Hills Circle would be closed through Thursday while crews work to repair a water main break.

Below is a map of the closure:

According to the utility company, detours are in place. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution in the area.

No word on whether or not nearby buildings are affected, which include an apartment complex and a Colorado Springs Fire Station.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content